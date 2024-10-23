Volvo Car Walks Back Sales Growth Target on Weaker Auto Demand

The steering wheel of a 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge plug-in hybrid vehicle at a dealership in New York, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024. Volvo Cars AB is scheduled to release earnings figures on February 1. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Volvo Car AB cut its expectations for sales growth for this year due to an accelerating weakness in the automotive market.

The manufacturer will focus on protecting margins instead of pushing volumes and therefore sees revenue growth of as much as 8% this year, from an earlier forecast of as much as 15%, it said Wednesday.

The Geely-owned brand had already scaled back its profit outlook last month, citing an uncertain global economy and increased tariffs on electric vehicles built in China, where it makes some models. Volkswagen, Stellantis, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz and BMW have all lowered their earnings expectations in recent weeks.

“Industry demand continues to soften and is now affecting the premium segment,” Volvo said Wednesday.

In September, the Swedish-origin company also joined a growing roster of manufacturers walking back EV ambitions, abandoning a target to sell only fully electric cars by the end of the decade. The maker of the electric EX90 and EX30 sport utility vehicles said it might need to keep some hybrid models in its portfolio amid the slowing market for battery cars.

