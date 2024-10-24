Capital One Profit Beats Estimates on Card, Auto Loan Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Capital One Financial Corp., the bank that’s seeking to acquire rival Discover Financial Services, posted a profit that beat Wall Street estimates on strength in its credit-card and auto-lending businesses.

Net income of $1.78 billion was little changed from a year earlier, McLean, Virgina-based Capital One said Thursday in a statement. The lender posted adjusted earnings per share of $4.51, beating the $3.77 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

Shares of Capital One rose 3.1% to $157.98 in extended trading at 4:20 p.m. in New York. The stock had climbed 17% this year through the close of regular trading.

Earlier this year, Capital One agreed to acquire Discover in a $35 billion deal that’s now facing regulatory scrutiny. On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a court for permission to subpoena the lender as part of an ongoing antitrust probe, saying the deal would have “significant impact” on consumers in the state. US bank regulators and the Department of Justice are also reviewing the proposed transaction.

“We continue to work through the regulatory approval process, and we’re fully mobilized to plan and deliver a successful integration,” Capital One Chief Executive Officer Richard Fairbank said in the statement.

Capital One and Riverwoods, Illinois-based Discover had said they expected the deal to be completed late this year or in early 2025.

Other third-quarter highlights:

Credit-card loans increased by $2.8 billion, or 2%, to $156.7 billion

Auto loans rose by $1.1 billion, or 2%, to $75.5 billion

Net revenue increased 5% to $10 billion

Provision for credit losses dropped by $1.4 billion to $2.5 billion

Net charge-offs totaled $2.6 billion

