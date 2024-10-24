Harley-Davidson’s Sales Drop, Prompting Cut in 2024 Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc.’s motorcycle shipments fell in the latest quarter on lower overall demand and fewer sales of its highest-margin bikes, prompting a downward revision in its full-year forecast.

The company on Thursday trimmed its forecast for all of 2024, projecting motorcycle revenue down 14% to 16% and operating profit margins between 7.5% and 8.5%. It had previously projected a 5% to 9% decline in motorcycle revenue and a margin of 10.6% to 11.6% for the full year.

Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz blamed high interest rates, along with broader uncertainty about the economy and politics for the weak results in the latest quarter, but said he was “optimistic” about the likelihood for better results in 2025.

“We are expecting further interest rate reductions and improved consumer confidence will provide the industry with a needed tailwind” next year, he said in a statement.

Shares of Harley fell 2.6% in premarket trading to $33.25 as of 7:53 a.m. in New York. The stock closed Wednesday down about 7% for the year.

The Milwaukee-based manufacturer has been focusing on pricier, more profitable touring bike models and offering deals to offset elevated financing costs. But that appealed to fewer buyers in the latest quarter.

Earnings per share for the three months ended Sept. 30 came to 91 cents, the company said, below the $1.38 of a year ago. That reflected lower volumes in most major markets, including a 10% retail sales drop in North America. Motorcycle and related products came to $876 million in the third quarter, compared with an analyst consensus forecast of $938.2 million.

Harley’s earnings come after a relatively turbulent third quarter.

The company said in July that it planed to cut dealer inventory by about 30% in the second half of the year after facing allegations from a group of US dealerships that they were hurting dealer profits by shipping too many bikes during a slow period.

In August, the iconic motorcycle maker scaled back several diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives after attacks by a conservative activist. It also announced a recall of more than 40,000 bikes in September due to potential short-circuiting risks.

