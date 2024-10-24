Keurig to Buy Ghost Energy Drinks for Over $1 Billion, WSJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has agreed to acquire energy-drink maker Ghost for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Keurig will make an initial cash investment of about $990 million for a 60% stake in Ghost, which sells drinks in flavors such as Sour Patch Kids and Warheads, the paper said. The company plans to acquire the remaining 40% in 2028, it added.

The deal is expected to be announced later on Thursday when Keurig reports its quarterly results, according to the report. It would be the biggest deal for Keurig since it took over Dr Pepper Snapple Group in 2018 for almost $19 billion in cash, it said.

Ghost energy drinks were launched under a partnership between the founders of the Ghost sports nutrition brand, Dan Lourenco and Ryan Hughes, and brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev NV.

Keurig Dr Pepper shares have risen 26% over the past 12 months.

