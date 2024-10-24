Poland’s Top Bank PKO Seeks to Maintain Record Profitability in New Strategy

(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s largest lender PKO Bank Polski SA seeks to sustain its record profitability next years as it eyes acceleration of organic growth, including expansion in corporate loans.

PKO’s new strategy envisages the return on equity, or ROE, exceeding 18% at the end of 2027, after the ratio reached 19% in the first half of 2024. The plan assumes that the Polish central bank will cut its reference rate gradually to 3.5% over next 3 years from current 5.75%. PKO shares jumped 2%.

The state-controlled lender has shifted its earlier focus away from the opportunistic acquisitions in the region. In its new “strategy for growth and development” it said it wants to be the number one financial group in Poland, supporting the country’s costly energy transition.

The bank pledged to be able to pay dividends or offer share buy backs, without providing any precise payout ratios. It seeks to maintain the cost to income ratio below 35%, compared with 30.5% reported in the first half of the year.

PKO also said the prospects of lower interest rates should be mitigated by revenues from mutual funds, insurance products, expanding into online platforms, a high cost discipline as well as increased lending activity.

It seeks to increase its market share in corporate lending to 18% from 16.5% currently and boost the number of its retail customers to 15 million from 11.4 million now. The lender will also expand its presence abroad to nine new European markets, by opening branches that will serve Polish exporters.

PKO is the first large state-controlled company that has announced new plans after broad overhaul of management following the Oct. 2023 election. Concerns about economic growth and sustainability of banks’ record earnings have halted a rally in Polish stocks, fueled earlier by the change of administration to the cabinet that was expected to be more investor-friendly.

Apart from PKO, investors await a new strategy from insurer PZU SA that should discuss the future of its banking stakes. They will also be closely scrutinizing a strategy update to be presented by Orlen SA as the country’s biggest energy group is reviewing its investment projects initiated by the previous management. Both reviews are scheduled to be released by the end of this year.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.