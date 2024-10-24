Tapestry $8.5 Billion Capri Deal Halted by Judge in FTC Win

A Coach store in the Wangfujing shopping area in Beijing, China, on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Chinese President Xi Jinping called on government officials at all levels to achieve the countrys annual growth target, as economists have cast doubt over momentum in the worlds second-largest economy. Photographer: Na Bian/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge blocked the planned $8.5 billion acquisition by Tapestry Inc., maker of Coach and Kate Spade handbags, of rival Capri Holdings Ltd.

US District Judge Jennifer Rochon on Thursday froze the deal after concluding it would be anticompetitive. That gives the US Federal Trade Commission time for its own internal trial over the merger, a process that could take months and may doom the combination. Capri shares dropped as much as 56% in postmarket trading following the decision.

“The merging parties are close competitors, such that the merger would result in the loss of head-to-head competition,” the judge said in her ruling. She found the acquisition would create a company with a 59% share of the accessible-luxury market.

The ruling is a major victory for the FTC and Chair Lina Khan, who has tried to sink takeovers deemed anticompetitive in sectors from tech to groceries, with mixed results. The case has been closely watched by hedge funds and other investors betting on whether the judge would allow the merger to proceed.

‘Victory’ for Consumers

“Today’s decision is a victory not only for the FTC, but also for consumers across the country seeking access to quality handbags at affordable prices,” Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement. “These bags are a product which millions of people rely on throughout their daily lives. The decision will ensure that Tapestry and Capri continue to engage in head-to-head competition to the benefit of the American public.”

Representatives of the two companies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Antitrust Analyst Jennifer Rie called the ruling a “surprise,” both in its speed and in the outcome.

“I think most observers at the trial did not think the FTC had carried their burden of proof,” she said. “But there were a large number of sealed documents entered into evidence, so the public was never privy to much of what the FTC relied on, which made it difficult to assess.”

Rie added that the companies may appeal “but probably don’t have enough time in their merger agreement to get to a decision before their February end date, unless they agree to push that date back.”

Chevrolets and Lamborghinis

In her opinion, Rochon wrote that “accessible-luxury handbags function similarly to mass-market and true-luxury handbags,” saying that a consumer “can carry a wallet, a phone, or a personal item in a Trader Joe’s tote bag just as effectively as in an Hermès Birkin.” She wrote that “functionally similar products may be in separate product markets, depending on the facts of the case,” noting that while Chevrolets and Fords might be interchangeable, Chevrolets and Lamborghinis aren’t.

In a finding key to her decision, Rochon ruled that accessible-luxury handbags are a “relevant antitrust market” distinct from mass market handbags and “true luxury” handbags.

“It may be true that, without knowing its brand, someone may not know with certainty whether a particular handbag is mass market, accessible luxury, or true luxury,” she wrote. “But the evidence presented made clear to the court that brand is a fundamental attribute of a handbag.”

In addition to Coach and Kate Spade, Tapestry owns the Stuart Weitzman label. Capri sells Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo. The FTC claimed the merger, particularly the combination of Coach, Kate Spade and Michael Kors, would hamstring competition in the market for accessible-luxury bags.

‘True Luxury Brands’

The FTC described the market in question as occupying the middle ground between cheaper, mass-market handbags and European-made “true luxury brands,” such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes, whose bags typically retail for more than $1,000.

Rochon, a Joe Biden appointee who took the bench in 2022, heard testimony in September for more than a week in Manhattan federal court. It was her first challenge in the fashion industry. During the weeks-long hearing, FTC lawyers introduced internal company documents showing Tapestry executives were more focused on competition with Capri in their price range than on other manufacturers.

Over the course of the hearing, Capri shares rose from below $35 to more than $42, moving closer to Tapestry’s takeover bid of $57 and suggesting that investors were getting more optimistic about the deal going through.

Hedge funds including Millennium Management, Hudson Bay Capital, Pentwater Capital, Citadel Advisors and Balyasny Asset Management, had all amassed a sizable chunk of Capri shares by the end of the second quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and many sent representatives to the hearing. David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital added its own Capri position, predicting in its second-quarter investor letter that the FTC challenge was likely to be defeated in court.

The case is Federal Trade Commission v. Tapestry Inc., 24-cv-03109, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

--With assistance from Leah Nylen and Jeannette Neumann.

(Updates with further details and context throughout, starting in fourth paragraph.)

