Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militia After Deadly Attack on Ankara

Turkey is carrying out cross-border airstrikes against Kurdish militant groups it accused of a deadly bombing and gun attack on its capital.

Turkish warplanes and drones struck targets in Iraq and Syria overnight in an air campaign over an unusually large area. It will likely continue in the near future, officials familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The airstrikes are a retaliation for Wednesday’s attack on a Turkish state defense firm in Ankara, which authorities said was an “act of terrorism.” The events unfolded in the wake of a historic call by an influential Turkish politician for a long-imprisoned Kurdish leader to be freed. Such a move could help resolve Turkey’s decades-long conflict with Kurdish militant groups and convince them to lay down arms.

At least one of the commanders of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, known as the PKK, voiced opposition to those plans, implying it would undermine some of the group’s newer leaders. Turkey, the US and European Union consider the PKK to be a terrorist organization.

Turkish warplanes targeted dozens of Syrian positions held by the Kurdish YPG, which Turkey says is a PKK affiliate, around three towns near the border, the people familiar with the matter said.

In Iraq, Turkey struck PKK hideouts near Sulaymaniyah and the group’s main bases on Mount Qandil that sit on Iraq’s border with Iran, the people said.

Hours earlier, two alleged PKK members stormed into a building of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc., killing five people and wounding 22 others, according to the Turkish government. Both assailants were killed by Turkish security forces.

Turkey has been fighting against the PKK for four decades in a conflict that’s estimated to have cost more than 40,000 lives.

Earlier this week, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the release from prison of the PKK’s leader, Abdullah Ocalan, on the condition that he disarms and disbands the militia.

Ocalan has been in prison in Turkey since 1999. While many PKK members consider him to be most important leader of their movement, the PKK is currently run by commanders on Mount Qandil, giving them a strong say over the group’s future.

Those commanders in Iraq are likely uneasy over the possibility that Ocalan might call for a dissolution of the group in exchange for his freedom. In remarks published on Wednesday, PKK commander Cemil Bayik said his group must be included in negotiations over its future.

Around the time of Wednesday’s attack in Ankara, Ocalan was allowed to see his nephew, the first such meeting in years, Hurriyet newspaper said.

In apparent support for reconciliation, Turkey’s most prominent Kurdish prisoner, Selahattin Demirtas, expressed sorrow over the casualties in the Ankara attack. Demirtas is a former co-leader of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, or HDP, a pro-Kurdish party that’s separate from the PKK.

Demirtas pledged to “back Ocalan if he takes the initiative to open the way for politics” in an attempt to resolve the conflict.

