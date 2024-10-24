Unilever Sales Growth Accelerates Under CEO’s Overhaul Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc’s sales growth is accelerating as Chief Executive Officer Hein Schumacher’s turnaround of the consumer goods company gathers pace.

Revenue increased 4.5% in the third quarter, beating the 4.3% expected by analysts, the maker of soap and stock cubes said Thursday. Consumers are buying more of its brands again with volumes up for the fourth consecutive quarter, it added.

Unilever’s shares rose as much as 2.2% in early trading. The stock is up about 25% since the start of the year.

The beat on performance was “uneventful” but that in itself is “testament to the extent to which Unilever has been rehabilitated,” RBC analyst James Edwardes Jones said in a note.

The Magnum maker is in the middle of a shakeup, which includes a spinoff or sale of its ice cream business and a cost-cutting initiative that will shed 7,500 jobs globally. It said the separation of its ice-cream unit, which was the fastest-growing division in the quarter partly thanks to a slowdown last year, is still on track with the split expected to complete by the end of next year.

The ice cream separation is part of Schumacher’s efforts to restore investor confidence after a period of underperformance. Like other consumer goods companies, he is weaning Unilever off price-led growth, after a stretch of high inflation, and moving back to focusing on expanding volumes.

His efforts have been challenged by weak consumer sentiment in countries including the US and China.

Challenging Markets

Emerging markets — which represent the majority of sales and have historically been Unilever’s growth engine — performed poorly compared to the group overall with underlying sales growth of 2.9%. There was weakness in China, falling prices in India and operational challenges in Indonesia where shoppers have been boycotting western brands over the war in Gaza.

North America, where Unilever’s portfolio is dominated by beauty, supplements and personal care, was the fastest-growing geography, pointing to the structurally stronger growth path of those sectors.

Still, Unilever reiterated its annual target of underlying sales growth of between 3% to 5%, with the majority coming from volume. Underlying operating margin for the full year is expected to be at least 18%.

Yogurt maker Danone also beat expectations in the third quarter Thursday, bolstered by its health-focused portfolio.

Danone and Unilever are transitioning to volume-led growth more successfully than Nestle SA: The world’s biggest food group cut its full year outlook for the second quarter last week. That marks a reversal of fortunes for Nestle and its Anglo-Dutch peer Unilever, which was until recently the laggard.

