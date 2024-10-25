ADVERTISEMENT

Ares, Banks to Fund KKR’s Buyout of Minority Stake in Eni Unit

By Giulia Morpurgo
The ENI SpA logo sits on the company's headquarters in Rome, Italy, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Photographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg (Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. and a group of banks is funding KKR & Co.’s buyout of a minority stake in Italy’s Enilive.

KKR will use around €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) of debt, of which Ares is to provide €700 million in infrastructure financing, with the banks underwriting the rest, said a person with knowledge of the matter. The lenders include both international and Italian banks, the person said, on the condition of anonymity.

The US investment firm is paying over €2.9 billion in total to purchase a 25% stake in the unit of Eni SpA, according to a statement from Eni on Thursday. This gives Enilive, Eni’s biorefining and mobility unit, a total valuation of around €11.8 billion. 

Representatives for KKR and Ares declined to comment.

The move by Ares follows increasing interest by private capital in infrastructure debt. In a paper published at the beginning of the year, Ares said that this asset class could reach $1.5 trillion in size, as constrained public investment and bank retrenchment has created a supply and demand imbalance for funding. 

For energy company Eni, the sale of a stake in Enilive is a step in a development strategy to attract financial partners for its subsidiary businesses. The strong interest shown by institutional investors in the Enilive sale process could lead to the disposal of a further stake, with Eni’s chief financial officer Francesco Gattei saying Friday that could be in the “lower end of the range of 5% to 10%.”

--With assistance from Alberto Brambilla.

