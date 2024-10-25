Elon Musk Tweet About a Tesla Union Wasn’t a Threat, Court Rules

(Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court ruled Elon Musk didn’t illegally threaten Tesla Inc. workers when he tweeted in 2018 that they would lose stock options if they unionized, handing the billionaire a win in one of the many legal fights over his comments on social media.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said Friday the Tesla chief executive officer’s tweet didn’t violate the rights of his workers. The ruling overturns a decision last year by a three-judge panel of the same court, which ordered him to remove the post.

“We hold that Musk’s tweets are constitutionally protected speech and do not fall into the categories of unprotected communication like obscenity and perjury,” the court said in its decision.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.