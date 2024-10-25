Leoni Takeover Deal to Include Payout for Bank Lenders, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Bank lenders who suffered heavy losses when German auto supplier Leoni AG was restructured last year are set to receive a payout if a takeover deal with Chinese supplier Luxshare goes through.

The vast majority of the €205 million ($221 million) proceeds from the sale of a 50.1% share in the company are set to be channeled to lender banks, Chief Executive Officer Klaus Rinnerberger said in an interview.

Luxshare will also buy Leoni’s cables business for €320 million, which will go toward reducing debt at the company.

Leoni restructured €1.6 billion of debt last year after it buckled under increases in raw material prices and supply-chain disruption. As part of the deal, Austrian businessman Stefan Pierer injected €150 million in fresh funds to take over the business and bank lenders were granted the right to 45% of future profits in exchange for writing off around half of their loans.

Leoni’s current debtload will be refinanced once the deal closes, according to Rinnerberger, who has helmed the manufacturer of wiring systems since April 2023.

The tie-up with Luxshare will help the firm resolve issues such as gaps in its product offering, Rinnerberger said. Suppliers in general tend to have low margins which makes them vulnerable to economic downturns, inflation and sudden drops in demand.

“We simply would not have been able to cope — or at least there would be a risk — with these deficiencies in the long run,” Rinnerberger said.

Partnering with Luxshare will also position Leoni well to enter the value chain for Chinese automakers as they increasingly enter the European market, Rinnerberger said.

“The Chinese have simply done their homework, especially in the automotive market over the last 20 years,” Rinnerberger said.

--With assistance from Marton Eder.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.