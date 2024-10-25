NatWest Upgrades Outlook for Year After Earnings Beat Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- NatWest Group Plc raised its outlook for the year after earnings beat estimates in the third quarter.

The British bank now expects a return on tangible equity above 15% for the year, revised up from 14%, while the revenue outlook for the year was raised to £14.4 billion ($18.7 billion), up from £14 billion.

Operating profit before tax in the third quarter rose to about £1.7 billion, better than analysts’ expectations compiled by Bloomberg of £1.48 billion.

Net interest margin — a key measure of profitability that shows the difference between what a bank pays for deposits and collects on loans — was 2.18%, better than the previous quarter “driven by expansion across deposits,” the bank said. Net loans and deposits both rose.

“We have grown our lending, helping customers to buy or remortgage their homes or to start and grow their businesses,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Thwaite said in a statement.

The bank parked £245 million to cover bad loans compared with analysts’ estimates of £182 million, but said troubled debts remained low as a portion of the overall loan book.

NatWest’s upbeat statement comes after rival Lloyds Banking Group Plc beat earnings estimates earlier in the week, after its borrowers coped better than expected with repayments. Barclays Plc on Thursday upgraded its outlook for its UK business.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.