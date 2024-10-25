Washington Post Will No Longer Endorse Presidential Candidates

(Bloomberg) -- The Washington Post won’t be making a presidential endorsement for the 2024 election or in any future presidential races.

William Lewis, the newspaper’s publisher and chief executive officer, said in a statement Friday that the publication is “returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates.”

The paper, which is owned by Amazon.com Inc. co-founder Jeff Bezos, had drafted an endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Oliver Darcy’s newsletter Status.

Top editorial page editors at the Los Angeles Times resigned this week after the newspaper’s owner blocked a planned endorsement for Harris.

