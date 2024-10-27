Italy Says Private Investigators Hacked National Security Data

Shoppers pass a Ray-Ban sunglasses store on Passeig de Gracia in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Consumer prices across Spain eased for a fourth month in a row in November to 6.7% as gasoline and energy prices continued to fall.

(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in Milan said police made a series of arrests linked to private investigators who offered clients information stolen from national security databases.

Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, son of the EssilorLuxottica founder and now the firm’s strategy chief and head of its Ray-Ban brand, as well as Matteo Arpe, who was once chief executive officer of lender Capitalia and a Banca Profilo board member, are among those under investigation, according to a prosecutors’ document seen by Bloomberg.

The private investigators were hired by clients in search of sensitive information, and allegedly employed hackers and individuals linked to police to extract it illegally, according to the prosecutors.

Milan-based Banca Profilo said in a statement that it had hired the Equalize Srl firm to handle professional and legal investigative services. The bank is cooperating with authorities, it said.

Maria Emanuela Mascalchi, a lawyer for Del Vecchio, said in a statement that her client is “serenely” awaiting an opportunity to demonstrate his innocence through the legal process. Del Vecchio is an aggrieved party in the case, according to his lawyer.

A representative for Arpe referred to a comment from a lawyer representing him who said his client was “surprised” by the allegations, given that the situation relates to a business dealing in a private family matter. Arpe is fully cooperating with authorities on the matter, the lawyer said.

Officials from the prosecutors’ office were not immediately available for comment.

