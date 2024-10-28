A Midwestern Supply Firm Beats Apple, Google on Career Growth

(Bloomberg) -- Deidre Duria started working at WW Grainger Inc. a decade ago as a temp in a distribution center outside Chicago. Today, she manages about 100 workers there. Noah Volling joined the company as a warehouse associate. Four promotions later, he’s a senior analyst scrutinizing customer purchases to reduce hiccups during ordering. And Rob Laughlin, who began his Grainger career 35 years ago as a part-time sales associate, is now a group vice president overseeing more than $8.5 billion in annual sales.

Corporate culture is notoriously hard to connect to metrics like sales and shareholder returns, but Grainger’s investment in leadership development — which helped put Duria, Volling and Laughlin on career paths that are strikingly common at Grainger — suggest there is a firm link. Grainger’s shares have trounced the S&P 500 benchmark over the past five years, while a combination of recruiting practices, wages and training has lifted the $53 billion market value company to the top of the American Opportunity Index (AOI), a ranking of the big US employers that do the best job of creating worthwhile career paths for workers, especially for the nearly two-thirds of Americans without a four-year college degree.

The AOI, now in its third year, tracks the career trajectories of more than 5.4 million US workers at nearly 400 companies. It analyzes hiring, pay, promotion and retention across firms, determining, for example, which companies pay better wages for workers in similar roles or elevate their people fairly. For recent grads and job seekers, the list can serve as a field guide, while for employers, the AOI shows the payoff of investing in employees, especially as hiring cools, layoffs continue and companies dial back diversity initiatives.

This year’s AOI list also proves that workers can rise just as high, or even faster, at firms that lack the cache of Apple, Nvidia or Google parent Alphabet. Along with Grainger, this year’s top 25 is populated by stodgy-but-steady employers like retailer Costco, trucker JB Hunt, regional bank KeyCorp, insurer MetLife and hotelier Hilton. Only one of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” market stalwarts, Meta Platforms, appeared in the top 25, thanks largely to its relatively high pay and the ability of its workers to land great jobs once they leave the social media giant.

“There are companies doing great in virtually every sector,” said Matt Sigelman, president of the Burning Glass Institute, the labor-focused nonprofit that produced the list along with the Schultz Family Foundation and Harvard Business School’s Project on Managing the Future of Work. “For employers, this says you’re not a prisoner of your business model. It’s about the strategic choices you make around your workforce.”

Those choices can make a big difference in the AOI ranking: Workers at the top-quartile firms for pay are earning 2.3 times more for the same occupation than those at the bottom. Those at the leading firms for promotion get elevated 2.5 times more often.

While pay at Grainger typically won’t measure up to what Meta or Amazon.com Inc. can offer, it did rank among the best in wage growth over the past three years, while also getting high marks for developing leaders internally. Hilton also did well on those metrics — 55% of its leadership roles get filled internally, up from about 35% in 2019.

The old-line companies near the top of the AOI ranking generally “are not offering people $250,000 a year, so they know they have to engage workers,” said Joseph Fuller, a management professor at Harvard Business School.

‘Secret Sauce’

Reena Patel, a senior director of user experience at Grainger, said her engagement at work has been bolstered by opportunities to shadow local sales reps during their daily rounds, listen in on call-center chats where she could hear directly from customers, and learn from executives including Laughlin at company-wide trainings. Patel said those experiences helped her grasp how her tech-focused job affects Grainger’s broader North American business, a sprawling operation that handles more than 145,000 deliveries daily from a catalog bursting with about 2 million products.

“When you’re working in the technology space, you may not understand the business, but we’re really encouraged to learn from each other,” said Patel, who quit Grainger back in 2017 only to return within a year, lured back in part by the company’s career-development programs. “Having leaders come in and take the time to teach us is great. The culture here is really tangible — you feel it every day.”

The training program Patel took part in grounds employees in all facets of the business, is spread across more than 100 hours, and is now being expanded to a broader slice of the workforce. “It’s pretty immersive and pretty intense,” said Paige Robbins, who as president of the Grainger Business Unit oversees about 80% of the company’s revenue and is involved in the program.

There’s also a newly-created talent steering committee where vice presidents are paired with promising senior managers to have frank discussions about their strengths, weaknesses and aspirations. The execs then make recommendations about who might benefit from a cross-functional move from the supply chain, say, into the salesforce.

“Other companies are not doing what Grainger is doing,” said Brian Anderson, who served on Grainger’s board for 23 years before stepping down in 2022. “It’s part of their secret sauce.”

Grainger’s winning recipe dates back to 1927, when an electrical engineer named William Wallace “Bill” Grainger started selling motors in Chicago out of a catalog dubbed the “MotorBook.” The business benefited from the growing demand for motors to power America’s factories and cities in the post-World War II economic expansion. In 1968 Bill’s son David Grainger took over what was then a $100 million business, and instilled a corporate mantra that Grainger’s customers wouldn’t be satisfied unless its employees were as well.

Under D.G. Macpherson, a supply-chain guru who became CEO in 2016, the company continued its tradition of promoting from within. But Macpherson has also helped make the Midwestern company less insular, Anderson said, by recruiting technology experts from places like IBM to help the company do more with the data it harvests from its 4.5 million customers.

While about 80% of Grainger’s sales to large companies originate digitally, Grainger’s salesforce — led by people like Laughlin — is the key to grabbing a bigger slice of the fragmented, $1.6 trillion business-to-business supplies market in North America, where Grainger generates more than 85% of its revenue. That’s why the company is now expanding its salesforce in key regions like the Midwest.

As it does so, Grainger will create more careers for people like Volling, Patel, Laughlin and Duria, all of whom have recruited friends to work alongside them. For Duria, it wasn’t a hard sell: “I just told them, ‘Hey, I got this really nice job,’” she said. In a few years, she envisions having a more senior leadership role at the distribution center, or maybe pivoting to project management. But for now, she said, “This job gives me the challenges I need. I’m super happy with what I’m doing.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.