Munich €366 Million Cum-Ex Tax Scam Case Over Avana Allowed to Go to Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Two former partners of German asset management company Avana Invest GmbH will have to stand trial over the Cum-Ex tax trading scandal, a Munich court ruled.

The two men, who can only be identified as Götz K. and Thomas U., will be tried over a tax loss of about €343 million ($371 million) allegedly caused by Cum-Ex deals in which the firm was involved. The trial will start on Nov. 7, a spokesman for the Munich tribunal said. Avana Invest collapsed amid scrutiny of the trading practice.

