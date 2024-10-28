Polen Capital Hires Four From Abrdn as It Expands London Office

(Bloomberg) -- Polen Capital hired four high-yield professionals from Abrdn Plc for its London office as the US asset manager continues growing in Europe, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The hires include Ben Pakenham, who was Abrdn’s head of European high yield and global loans, and investment director Adam Tabor. The two managed a total of roughly $2 billion of assets for the Scottish firm, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Investment directors Andrew Carrie and Julien Martin are also joining Polen, the person said, asking not to be named because the information is private. A spokesperson for Polen declined to comment.

Boca Raton, Florida-based Polen — which manages about $63 billion — has been snapping up firms and assets in the past few years.

Early this year, it bought Somerset Capital Management’s UK funds. And in 2022, Polen bought high-yield, bank loan, private credit and special situations manager DDJ Capital Management.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.