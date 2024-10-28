Starbucks Threatens to Fire Staff Who Don’t Come Back to Office

The Starbucks Corp. headquarters in Seattle, Washington, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Starbucks might boost fiscal 2023 US same-store sales by mid- to high-single digits via a transformation effort that added locations with drive-thrus, representing 47% of total US revenue, and with a strong digital business aided by enhanced tech.

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. is telling its corporate staff they could be fired if they don’t come to work at the office three days a week.

Starting in January, Starbucks will implement a “standardized process” to hold workers accountable if they don’t abide by the coffee chain’s return-to-office policy, according to a memo sent to one of the company’s divisions that was seen by Bloomberg News. Consequences are “up to, and including, separation,” the email said.

The message marks an escalation in enforcement of the company’s hybrid work rules less than two months since Brian Niccol took over as chief executive officer. He told employees last month that they should work wherever they need to in order to get their jobs done, but that he thought that place was usually the office.

Starbucks said its expectations for hybrid workers hadn’t changed and that vacation, sick time and business travel are excluded from the calculation. Workers can request an exemption from the mandate due to physical, mental, sensory impairment or another disability, the company said.

“We are continuing to support our leaders as they hold their teams accountable to our existing hybrid work policy,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Early last year, when the company tried to enforce its mandate of coming into the office three days a week, dozens of corporate workers signed an open letter pushing back.

Niccol’s own work arrangement, which allows him to live in California and travel 1,000 miles to Seattle on the company’s corporate jet, sparked backlash by some workers and outside critics. Starbucks has said that Niccol will spend most of his time in Seattle or visiting stores. Several staffers had said they didn’t care where the CEO was based, as long as he didn’t crack down on in-office requirements.

Starbucks is also moving away from requiring Tuesday as a common attendance day for all workers at headquarters, instead setting the expectations at a team level, according to the memo.

