VW Workers Rally at German Car Plants Over Cost-Cutting Push

The interior of a Volkswagen AG (VW) ID BUZZ GTX electric van at the IAA Transportation fair in Hannover, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. The commercial vehicle exhibition runs until Sept. 22. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG workers in Germany will pause production on Monday to join rallies about the automaker’s plans for unprecedented factory closures in the country.

Labor leaders plan to inform employees at 11 German sites about the latest on negotiations with the company. The events kick off a contentious week for Europe’s biggest carmaker, which is expected to post declining sales and profit when it reports third-quarter results on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume has pointed to high costs at the namesake VW brand, which is struggling with waning demand in Europe and intensifying competition from BYD Co. in China. Unionists are saying that workers are made to pay for boardroom mistakes including a botched EV shift and bad pricing policy.

Management “still hasn’t presented a coherent concept for how it wants to lead Volkswagen into the future,” Daniela Cavallo, VW’s top labor official, said in an internal newsletter seen by Bloomberg. She added that executives are unwilling to take factory closures and job cuts off the table.

The automaker has had a rough few weeks since it issued its second profit warning in three months in late September. While its premium brands including Audi and Porsche have been the carmaker’s biggest source of profit in recent years, they’re now struggling. Porsche AG on Friday said it’s weighing cost cuts and reviewing its model lineup after a demand slump in China hit its profits.

Negotiations have so far produced no results. A grace period will run out next month, with warning strikes at VW sites in Germany possible from Dec. 1.

