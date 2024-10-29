Amazon Pay India Loss Narrows as Sales Rise, Expenses Decline

Signage for digital-payments provider Amazon Pay developed by Amazon.com LLC., displayed at a roadside watch shop in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, Jul. 17, 2021.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon Inc.’s India payments unit posted a smaller loss for the fiscal year ended March 31 as it boosted sales while trimming costs.

Amazon Pay India’s loss narrowed almost 40% from the previous year to 9.1 billion rupees ($108 million), according to company filings sourced through Tofler. Sales rose 9.2%, to 22.9 billion rupees, while expenses fell by a similar magnitude.

Amazon Pay competes against Walmart Inc.-backed PhonePe and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay in India’s crowded market for payments. PhonePe last week reported a 74% jump in revenue for the latest fiscal year.

