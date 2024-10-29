German Lenders Sue to Make Regulator Pay Back €2.3 Billion Bank Levy

(Bloomberg) -- Four German lenders have sued the nation’s financial watchdog to get back their share of a €2.3 billion ($2.5 billion) restructuring fund they had to finance in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Four suits against financial regulator Bafin have been filed at the Frankfurt Administrative Court, a spokeswoman for the tribunal said on Tuesday, with more expected to come. The cases argue that Bafin failed to take action on requests for the refunds. The spokeswoman didn’t disclose which banks have filed the suits.

The cases are part of a quarrel between the German finance industry and the government over what should happen with the funds stemming from the bank levy that’s no longer needed as the European Union has set up a bloc-wide solution.

About 400 lenders have asked Bafin to pay back the money but the government has plans to shift it to its Financial Market Stabilisation Fund, also known as SoFFin.

A Bafin spokesman said it’s surprised by this step as the regulator has been in intensive talks with the lenders. The complaints contain highly complex legal issue that first need to be examined.

Börsen-Zeitung reported the suits earlier.

The cases are: Az. 7 K 3685/24 et al.

