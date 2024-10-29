Lovesac to Pay SEC $1.5 Million Over Scheme That Buried Expenses

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 11: A view of Lovesac's Cloud-Like Comfort at NYFW: The Shows on February 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Sectional sofamaker Lovesac Co. agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that two former executives devised a fraudulent accounting scheme to meet a key Wall Street metric.

The executives hid $2.2 million of shipping expenses after it was discovered the costs had been incorrectly recorded, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move let the company avoid the expense and public attention of restating prior financial results, and it helped the company hit its gross margin projections, the regulator wrote in settlement documents filed in federal court in Connecticut.

That “led to materially misleading financial statements,” the agency said. The pair, both certified public accountants, also withheld information from the company’s outside auditor, it said.

The company, which didn’t admit or deny the allegations, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.