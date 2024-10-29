Lufthansa Confirms Guidance, Sees Strong Demand Through Year End

A passenger aircraft, operated by Deutsche Lufthansa AG, on the tarmac during a strike by workers from the Verdi union at Frankfurt Airport in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Germany is experiencing a fresh wave of travel disruption after airport ground staff and train drivers separately began stoppages set to affect services into the weekend. Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Lufthansa AG confirmed its guidance for the full year as robust demand for travel helped the airline company notch up record revenue in the third quarter.

Europe’s biggest airline group said that with passenger demand above levels seen last year, it plans to increase capacity in the fourth quarter and expects to report a positive operating result for the final three months of 2024.

Revenue for the three months through September hit an unprecedented €10.7 billion ($11.6 billion).

The group “expects demand for air travel to remain strong in the remaining months of the year,” it said in a statement Tuesday. “The load factors booked for November and December are well above the levels observed at the same time last year” and demand remains particularly high in business and first class.

For the full year, Lufthansa stuck to its previous expectations, saying adjusted operating profit should be in the range of €1.4 billion to €1.8 billion, down from previous guidance of about €2.2 billion.

The airline group last revised its full-year outlook in July, saying at the time that breaking even at its namesake German unit and flagship carrier — Lufthansa — will be “increasingly challenging.”

The carrier has struggled with high personnel costs, aircraft delays and growing competition from the Middle East and Asia. Its travails are the chief reason group earnings before interest and taxes dropped to €1.3 billion from €1.5 billion a year ago, the company said.

In response to the business slowdown, including a lackluster rebound of corporate travel since the pandemic, Lufthansa has initiated a savings plan that includes phasing out about 50 older long-haul aircraft in the latter part of the decade.

The carrier is also eliminating its direct daily flight from Frankfurt to Beijing because the fuel-guzzling, older aircraft on that service make that route unprofitable amid Russian airspace closures.

--With assistance from Danny Lee.

