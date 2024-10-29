McDonald’s Sales Miss Estimates on International Weakness

McDonald's shares dropped after several hospitalizations and one death has been linked to an E.coli outbreak at some their U.S. restaurants.

(Bloomberg) -- McDonald’s Corp. sales fell short of Wall Street’s expectations in the third quarter following weakness in international markets such as France, China, the UK and the Middle East.

Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 1.5%, worse than analysts had projected. The US was a bright spot with growth of 0.3%, according to a company statement Tuesday.

McDonald’s has been working to reverse traffic declines in all its geographic segments, driven by consumers’ reticence to spend, high levels of inflation and boycotts against American brands in the Middle East. Efforts have included a value push around the world, including a $5 meal deal in the US, and a limited-time release of vintage McDonald’s cups.

The company is focused on providing “simple, everyday value and affordability” that appeals to consumers being mindful about their spending, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski said in the statement.

Earnings, excluding some items, were $3.23 a share in the quarter. Total sales across franchised and company-owned restaurants were flat.

US Setback

Analysts and investors are already looking ahead at the fourth quarter, trying to assess the impact of an E. coli outbreak linked to the company’s Quarter Pounders that became public last week. In response, the chain pulled the burgers from 20% of its more than 13,000 US stores.

The company said on Oct. 27 it will start selling Quarter Pounders again after ruling out beef patties as the origin of the pathogen. McDonald’s will serve the burgers without the pre-slivered onions that have become the main focus of an investigation into the source of the outbreak.

McDonald’s sales fell across the US after the outbreak became public, according to Bloomberg Second Measure data, which tracks debit and credit card transactions. They fell as much as 33% in Colorado, the state where the most people have fallen ill, according to cellphone mobility data from Placer.ai.

The stock slipped 0.3% in premarket trading in New York. McDonald’s stock is up 0.1% for the year through Monday’s close, while the S&P 500 index has run up 22%.

