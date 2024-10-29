PayPal Payments Volume Climbs on Checkout Upgrades, Partnerships

The PayPal logo on a smartphone arranged in Brooklyn, New York, US, on Friday, October 27, 2023. PayPal Holdings Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on November 31. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. reported customer spending that topped analyst estimates as the payments giant benefited from improvements to its checkout technology and e-commerce partnerships.

The company said total payments volume increased 9% to $422.6 billion, beating the $421.6 billion prediction by analysts. That helped firm-wide revenue increase 6% to $7.85 billion, which was slightly below forecasts.

“We are making solid progress in our transformation as we bring new innovations to market, forge important partnerships with leading commerce players, and drive awareness and engagement through new marketing campaigns,” Chief Executive Officer Alex Chriss said in a statement Tuesday.

The company also cited the “prioritization of profitable growth” for its forecast for fourth-quarter revenue, which it expects to grow in the low single-digit range — less than analysts expected. The move reflects the impact from “price-to-value strategy,” according to the company’s earnings presentation.

PayPal is rolling out new capabilities for merchants and customers, enticing spenders with rewards and easier transactions, investing in digital currencies and striking partnerships as the firm seeks to revive its share price and prioritize profitable growth following a spate of acquisitions.

PayPal said earnings per diluted share increased 6% to 99 cents. The San Jose, California-based company also reported an 8% jump in transaction margin dollars to $3.65 billion, fueled by interest on customer balances as well as its by its branded checkout, Venmo and its Braintree unit. PayPal also raised its full-year forecast for the metric, which captures the profitability of the payment-processing business. It now expects mid-single digit growth, after earlier predicting a low-to-mid single digit increase, it said.

