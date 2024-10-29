Santander Beats Profit Estimates as Lending Income Holds Up

A logo outside a Banco Santander SA bank branch in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Santander is expected to report results on Oct. 29. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Banco Santander SA posted better-than-expected profit in the third quarter, as the lender saw continued growth in interest income and rising revenue from fees.

The Madrid-based bank posted net income of €3.25 billion ($3.5 billion) in the three months to September, according to a regulatory filing Wednesday. Interest income gained 8%, while fee growth came in at 5%.

The Spanish retail-focused bank is among European firms potentially most affected by the global shift to lower interest rates, after two years of rate hikes helped bring record profits. Executives are seeking to soften that blow with higher prices for services, as well as turning to job cuts and risk transfers in a bid to control costs.

Chief Executive Officer Hector Grisi has said he’s aiming for “forceful growth” in the coming years even though interest rates are falling. The lender is targeting net income this year of more than €12 billion.

In a statement, Chairwoman Ana Botin said the bank would maintain its momentum for the rest of the year and into 2025.

Santander is making a major bet on the US market, through the recent launch of its digital branch Openbank and the hiring of hundreds investment bankers.

