Shopify Is Winning Salesforce Clients, Stoking E-Commerce Rivalry

(Bloomberg) -- Over the past 15 or so years, Shopify Inc. has established itself as the go-to for mom-and-pop businesses looking to set up shop online. Now, in a dramatic shift, the Canadian company is targeting larger companies and, in doing so, looking to wrest e-commerce customers from Salesforce Inc.

Shopify says it has lured hundreds of Salesforce clients, including big brands like Mattel Inc., Toys R Us and mattress seller Casper, and is encouraging other companies to “join the mass migration.” Shopify’s key selling point is lower prices for its suite of e-commerce services and it has been cheekily calling out Salesforce’s penchant for wining and dining potential clients.

“The reason most enterprise software is so expensive is because it takes so many steak dinners to put it in your hand,” Shopify Chief Operating Officer Kaz Nejatian said in an interview.

Salesforce eagerly clapped back, saying its platform offers functions that Shopify doesn’t, including customer service, and can better handle traffic surges. “Anything’s cheaper if you narrow the use case to one thing and say, ‘Oh, we’re cheaper for this one thing,’” said Luke Ball, Salesforce’s senior vice president of product management. “We’re still the incumbent reigning champion in the space other companies are trying to break into.”

By targeting larger retailers, Shopify is hoping to turbocharge growth, which took a hit after the pandemic e-commerce boom fizzled. The company makes much of its money selling services to its customers and is betting that the order volume generated by bigger retailers like Mattel will help it grow more quickly than by relying on its existing base of mom-and-pops.

For years, Salesforce and Shopify peacefully co-existed. Better known for its customer management software, Salesforce entered e-commerce in 2016 with the $2.8 billion acquisition of Demandware. Now called “Commerce Cloud,” Salesforce says its clients include most top retailers, such as Saks Fifth Avenue. Customers also typically use other Salesforce products, meaning they can integrate the e-commerce tools with marketing and other functions, Ball said.

Salesforce also benefitted from a healthy pipeline of direct-to-consumer brands backed by venture capitalists concentrated around its San Francisco headquarters. The thought at the time was that the startups would quickly grow to the point where they needed Salesforce’s robust set of commerce and customer-relations software. Instead, many of them flopped, and a key new business pipeline dried up.

Today, the company’s commerce and marketing business is its slowest growing segment, and Shopify revenue eclipsed the business back in 2021. “They’re certainly a noticeable competitor in the space,” Ball said. “I think one would be head-in-the-sand to not see it.” Salesforce says it has been attracting Shopify customers, including Black Rifle Coffee Co., ReserveBar and Hasbro Inc.

Shopify built its business by making it easy for small businesses to quickly set up online stores. The Ottawa-based company constantly monitors industry trends and updates its software so online merchants can reach their customers on desktops, mobile devices and shopping apps without having to worry about the back-end technology. Shopify's broad visibility into online transactions also helps sharpen its fraud detection tools.

Like Amazon.com Inc., Shopify benefited from shoppers’ stampede online during the pandemic, but suffered once they returned to their regular shopping habits. The company also abandoned ambitions of building a logistics operation that would have helped it grow by selling more services to customers it already has. Without that, Shopify needs to find new clients.

In an effort to attract bigger customers, the company has been touting fees that it says are much cheaper than Salesforce’s. Scott Lux, executive vice president of global commerce and technology at clothier Esprit, says customers could save as much as 50% over three years by switching. Shopify also has added new features that help it appeal to bigger customers, such as letting brands list as many products as they want and selling them on marketplaces and social media apps in addition to their own websites.

Mattel, which recently switched from Salesforce to Shopify, says its decision rested partly on the fact that fees are tied to traffic. While the toymaker experiences big spikes in demand for new products, such as collectible Hot Wheels, it doesn’t need that much capacity 24/7. Shopify’s flexible platform also lets Mattel customize pages for key products, including American Girl dolls, says Subramanian Kovilmadam, the company’s vice president of technology.

“Shopify has been extremely responsive to the complexities of Mattel’s needs,” he said. “By moving from a large, annual licensing fee model to a more flexible and transactional cost model, transitioning to Shopify has also resulted in cost savings for us.”

Salesforce’s Ball said the company is working on introducing more “pricing flexibility” for customers.

“Shopify has added enough capabilities over the last few years that have made it a viable option for even the biggest e-commerce merchants,” said Gil Luria, an analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. who follows both companies. “At the same time, Salesforce is deemphasizing its Marketing Cloud and focusing more on the Data Cloud, which leaves them vulnerable to losing e-commerce customers.”

Salesforce will still appeal to big businesses with annual sales of $300 million or more since it has more sophisticated tools, including the ability to run tests and see which marketing campaigns perform best so they can be refined in real time, Lux said. Shopify is gaining traction with businesses that aren’t quite that large and want to save money, he said, adding that a lot of the Shopify savings come because the tools are simpler to use and don’t require as much technology support staff from the client.

“Shopify is just maniacally focused on commerce, which has helped them stand out with efficiency,” he said.

