Trudeau Ally Set to Clinch BC Majority by Razor-Thin Margin

(Bloomberg) -- Voters in British Columbia elected the New Democratic Party by a wafer-thin majority, giving the progressive party that has ruled the Canadian province since 2017 a chance to cling onto power with a diminished mandate.

More than a week after polls closed in the provincial election, results published Monday showed the NDP secured 47 seats, the Conservative Party of BC got 44 and the Green Party took two. It’s one of the closest results in the history of the West Coast province.

The NDP’s majority hinged on one seat in Surrey, a rapidly-growing city southeast of Vancouver which flipped from Conservative during absentee ballot counts, giving the party just enough to surpass the threshold as of 5 p.m. Monday.

In an election with over 2 million ballots cast, multiple races came down to a few hundred votes. The very narrow margins indicate automatic judicial recounts will be triggered in two seats in the coming days.

In a statement, NDP leader David Eby said he will form the next government, while acknowledging the potential for recounts.

“We are listening to the message voters sent with this close election, and will be getting to work on today’s tough challenges right away,” Eby said.

One lawmaker of the legislature’s 93 needs to become speaker of the assembly, a neutral player who votes only to break ties. The speaker can come from any party, but it’s most likely to come from the NDP. If necessary, Eby may look to the Greens to pass laws. The two parties did it before, in a confidence-and-supply agreement, or informal coalition, between 2017 and 2020.

Eby will remain one of the few relatively friendly premiers for Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who’s far behind in national opinion polls and faces opposition from conservative-leaning governments in Canada’s other large provinces — Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

The Conservative Party of BC — which isn’t affiliated with the national Conservative Party — saw a huge, unexpected jump in support this election. It hadn’t won an election for 96 years but has surged to replace the BC United Party as the standard-bearer of the right and main opposition party.

John Rustad, its leader, built an economic growth plan based partly on repealing the province’s main climate targets — making it unlikely the Conservatives form any kind of pact with the Greens.

Facing a strengthened conservative opposition, the NDP pivoted to the center in recent months, withdrawing support for a consumer carbon tax and its controversial drug decriminalization pilot.

Eby’s party ran heavily on blunting the cost of living and building more homes. Top issues according to a poll by Angus Reid published five days before the election were health care, the cost of living, housing affordability, public safety and the environment.

