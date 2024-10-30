Carvana Sees Used-Car Sales Staying Elevated After Solid Quarter

Vehicles inside a Carvana vending machine in Uniondale, New York, US, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Carvana Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 1.

(Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. reported higher-than-expected results for the most recent quarter, buoyed by resilient used-car demand and pricing, and sounded a bullish note for its full-year earnings outlook.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company posted earnings per share of 68 cents for the three months ended Sept. 30. Its revenue came to $3.66 billion, according to a statement Wednesday, surpassing consensus estimates for $3.46 billion.

Carvana’s third consecutive quarter of profits is giving it momentum into the last three months of the year. The company said it now forecasts 2024 earnings “significantly above the high end” of a previously projected range between $1 billion to $1.2 billion — but only “as long as the environment remains stable.”

The online used-car retailer’s stock rose 12% in postmarket trading to $231.96 as of 4:13 p.m. in New York.

Carvana said retail gross profit per vehicle sold came to a record $3,497 in the third quarter. That was helped by lower selling, general and administrative costs per retail unit sold $1,030 per vehicle lower than the same quarter a year ago.

