DoorDash Posts First Operating Profit Since Pandemic Start

(Bloomberg) -- DoorDash Inc. beat Wall Street’s expectations on virtually every key earnings metric, allowing the delivery service to post its first operating profit since the start of the pandemic.

The San Francisco-based company generated $107 million in operating income, it said in a statement Wednesday, more than double the outlook from analysts and representing the first quarterly profit since the second quarter of 2020. The firm also beat on third-quarter total orders and adjusted earnings as it worked to expand non-restaurant offerings to attract new customers.

Despite the earnings beat, the company’s fourth-quarter outlook for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell roughly in line with analysts’ expectations, ranging from $525 million to $575 million. Shares slipped 0.5% late Wednesday. DoorDash expects the value of its overall orders to total as much as $21 billion, above estimates.

DoorDash controls two-thirds of the US meal-delivery market — far eclipsing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Grubhub — making its performance a strong gauge of discretionary spending. The earnings beat works to reinforce a report out Tuesday showing US consumer confidence has strengthened, jumping in October by the most since March 2021.

The delivery firm has recently been expanding its offerings to include a wider range of products from supermarkets, pet stores and even mattress retailers.

The company said in a statement that it will likely continue to focus on improving “day-to-day execution” and spend “the majority of our investment capital expanding the scale and scope of our new verticals and international markets.”

