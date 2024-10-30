Elliott Slightly Boosts Southwest Airlines Interest After Truce

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane is pushed back from a gate at Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI) in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Friday, April 12, 2024. Southwest Airlines Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 25.

(Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management is slightly increasing its economic exposure to 11.3% in Southwest Airlines Co. after agreeing to a truce with the carrier, according to people familiar with the matter.

The activist investor, which believes Southwest’s stock remains undervalued, upped its economic holdings from 11%, including derivatives and swaps, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information.

Meanwhile, Elliott is lowering its holdings of common shares that come with voting rights to about 9.95% from 10.2%, the people said. That means Elliott will fall below the 10% threshold required for a shareholder to call for a special shareholder meeting, an option that the firm is forgoing for now.

Elliott could increase its stake, the people said, but it couldn’t be learned by how much.

The activist investor is set to disclose its latest holdings in a filing later Wednesday, said the people. Representatives for Elliott and Southwest declined to comment.

After flirting with a proxy fight, Elliott reached a pact with Southwest last week calling for five of the activist investor’s nominees to be added to the airline’s board. Pierre Breber, former chief financial officer of Chevron Corp., also joined as a director, the company announced.

Southwest was Elliott’s closest call to a proxy battle in the US since 2017 when the investor nominated a slate of directors at Arconic Corp. before settling that fight.

Shares of Southwest are up about 14% since Elliott’s position was disclosed in June, while an index that tracks US airlines jumped 24% during the same period.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.