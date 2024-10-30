Manulife cuts around 2.5% of staff at global wealth and asset management team

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

Manulife moved to cut staff at its global wealth and asset management team, saying the reduction will help it focus on higher growth.

In a statement to BNNBloomberg.ca Wednesday a spokesperson for Manulife Wealth and Asset Management said in total the departures will represent around 2.5 per cent of that team. The company did not provide the number of jobs impacted.

“We have recently undergone a carefully considered reduction to the size of our workforce in an effort to leverage our global operating model and focus on high growth priorities,” the statement reads.

“We continue to invest in the most strategic opportunities to scale the business and deliver additional capabilities to our clients.”