MGM Resorts’ Sales, Profit Fall Short as Las Vegas Betting Drops

Visitors exit the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

(Bloomberg) -- MGM Resorts International reported lower-than-expected sales and profit for the third quarter amid a slowdown in Las Vegas betting.

Sales at MGM rose 5.3% to $4.18 billion, the company said Wednesday, falling short of analysts’ estimates of $4.21 billion.

In Las Vegas, where MGM is the largest casino operator, revenue grew 1.3% to $2.13 billion, with higher hotel room sales countering a 13% drop in casino revenue. The Las Vegas Strip has seen three straight months of revenue declines, largely tied to baccarat.

Adjusted third-quarter earnings came to 54 cents a share, down from a year ago and falling short of the 59-cent average of analysts’ estimated compiled by Bloomberg.

The company reported record third-quarter sales and profit in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau, delivering revenue of $929 million and earnings of $237 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Those results were also below analysts’ expectations.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. tumbled 8% on Wednesday after reporting lower revenue in Las Vegas and its regional casino businesses the day before.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.