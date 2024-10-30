New Nike CEO Begins Reshuffle Starting with Marketing, Legal

Shoppers inside the Nike House of Innovation store on Fifth Avenue in New York, US, on Friday, June 28, 2024. Nike Inc. shares sank after the sneaker company's full-year outlook missed expectations, stoking investor concerns about waning demand and competition from upstarts On and Hoka, as well as rival Adidas AG. Photographer Bing Guan/Bloomberg Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nike Inc.’s new Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill is reshuffling his management team, starting with the company’s legal, sports marketing and supply chain teams.

Hill took the helm of Nike on Oct. 14, and is beginning to make moves at the sneaker giant, which has struggled in recent years. Shares have shrunk nearly 30% so far this year.

Ann Miller, the retailer’s chief legal officer, will take on the role of executive vice president of global sports marketing. Rob Leinwand, the deputy general counsel, will take over Miller’s role leading the retailer’s legal operation.

Hill told employees in a memo seen by Bloomberg News that the realignment “will empower us to deliver more effectively on our commitment to serving athletes.”

Nike has been criticized for leaning too far away from sports and into lifestyle products.

The company has also appointed Venkatesh Alagirisamy, its chief supply chain officer, to its senior leadership team with Alagirisamy now reporting directly to Hill.

