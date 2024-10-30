Parkland Corporation earns $91 million in third quarter, down from a year earlier

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

CALGARY — Parkland Corp. says it earned $91 million in the third quarter, down from $230 million during the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenues for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were $7.1 billion, down from $8.7 billion.

Net earnings per diluted share were 52 cents, from $1.28 during the same quarter last year.

President and CEO Bob Espey says the results fell short of expectations primarily due to a "challenging refining margin environment."

He says the company continues to increase its market share amid softer economic conditions.

Parkland further revised its adjusted earnings guidance for the year lower, due to unfavourable market conditions and the unplanned shutdown of its Burnaby Refinery earlier in the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:PKI)

The Canadian Press