Roche Discloses Patient Death in Early Alzheimer’s Trial

(Bloomberg) -- An elderly patient died in a clinical study of Roche Holding AG’s experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, prompting changes to the trial design, although the company said overall results support further testing.

The disclosure was part of a data presentation at a conference focused on Alzheimer’s clinical trials, where Roche said its drug showed the ability to quickly wipe out a toxic protein while avoiding side effects commonly associated with existing therapies.

“Overall I think the data are reassuring,” said Luka Kulic, program lead for the drug, in an interview ahead of the presentation. At the latest data cut, Roche has collected information on 160 patients receiving four different doses of the drug. Those receiving the highest dose saw “rapid and robust” clearance of amyloid, the protein aggregates often viewed as the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease, according to Kulic.

While it’s too early to tell whether the drug, trontinemab, could slow cognitive decline, Roche said it also had an effect on “downstream biomarkers” that could be predictive of brain function.

Perhaps more exciting, Kulic added, is the low rate of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA — brain swelling or bleeding observed on magnetic resonance imaging. Across all dose groups, ARIA rates were around between 3% and 7%.

Similar treatments, including Eli Lilly & Co’s Kisunla and Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co’s Leqembi, have reported much higher ARIA rates between 21% and 36%, according to their FDA labels, with the caveat that those figures were observed in much larger clinical trials with different designs.

The patient who died in the trial was a 78-year-old woman, Roche said. She did not develop ARIA but experienced bleeding in the right frontal lobe after receiving the second dose. Roche voluntarily paused enrollment for weeks to investigate the case and implement amendments to the trial protocol, a spokesperson confirmed.

The investigation found several risk factors that could have contributed to the death, Roche said, including lesions that suggested a previous bleed in the brain. As a result, the company changed the trial enrollment criteria to exclude anyone with the same condition, which is known as superficial siderosis.

“We have, of course, only one case, and it’s always difficult to make definitive conclusions on this based on one single case,” Kulic said. “But this is simply our assessment that we wanted to share with the community.”

Having completed the first part of the Phase 1 study, Roche is now moving ahead with the second stage, testing the two highest doses in more patients. It also plans to examine different dosing regimens and long-term effects of trontinemab as part of the trial.

Trontinemab is a newer version of gantenerumab, Roche’s previous big bet on Alzheimer’s that ultimately failed to slow cognitive decline in late-stage trials. Both drugs are designed to clear amyloid, just like recently approved Kisunla and Leqembi treatments.

Maintaining its safety profile would be crucial to differentiate trontinemab from those competitors, which face regulatory hurdles due to high rates of ARIA, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jean Rivera Irizarry wrote in a Oct. 15 note.

“Improved safety and rapid amyloid clearance is sufficient to carve out a spot for trontinemab in a crowded anti-amyloid space,” he wrote.

