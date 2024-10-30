Shake Shack Jumps With Burger Chain Boosting Labor Productivity

(Bloomberg) -- Shake Shack Inc. quarterly sales beat Wall Street estimates as the burger chain said a new workforce model had raised its labor sales per hour to the highest level since 2019.

Same-store sales grew 4.4% in the three months ending Sept. 25, topping analyst estimates for 3.6%, and above 2.3% growth in the same period last year.

Shares gained 10% in premarket trading in New York Wednesday. Shake Shack had risen 53% this year through Tuesday’s close, compared with a 22% gain for the S&P 500 Index.

In a statement, the company said it was “laser focused on ways to improve our operations.” This included data reporting, improving food flow in kitchens and new worker schedules to better serve guests. These changes helped reduced customer wait times to the lowest level in over five years.

The chain’s total “shack count” ended at 552, up from 547 at the end of the last quarter. It expects to add 80 to 85 more locations next year.

Shake Shack has been seeking to lure customers with temporary offerings like a BBQ burger and increased advertising. Chief Executive Officer Rob Lynch has been focused on marketing, improved operations and drive-thru optimization, according to Michael Halen of Bloomberg Intelligence.

