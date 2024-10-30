Whaling License Controversy Surfaces Ahead of Icelandic Election

(Bloomberg) -- A potential new whaling license for Iceland’s only hunting company is stirring controversy in the north Atlantic nation just a month ahead of the parliamentary elections.

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, of the pro-whaling Independence Party, has told local media he considers issuing the permit to Hvalur hf after the Ministry of Food and Fisheries was included in his remit in the caretaker government.

It’s the latest development in a political feud that contributed to the breakup of the island’s three-party government earlier this month, culminating in a snap election being called for Nov. 30.

The company applied for a permit renewal after the Left Greens, a junior partner in the outgoing coalition and an opponent of the activity, departed from the cabinet and its ministries — including the one for fisheries — were handed over to remaining partners.

Kristjan Loftsson, the owner of Hvalur, said in a phone interview that he sought a new permit after the political changes in the hopes of a more favorable reception. He said the company needs a license lasting for more than a year to plan investments.

A sudden whaling ban imposed by Left Greens last year took other parties by surprise, but was later found disproportionate and lacking legal footing. Whaling continued in accordance with existing laws although the season was mostly lost.

Six environmental and animal welfare organizations have sent a plea to President Halla Tomasdottir to stop any plans to issue a new license. They say doing so would be an “abuse of power,” given caretaker governments should not make controversial decisions.

Benediktsson faces an uphill struggle to stay in power, with polls showing Social Democrats in the lead. Their policy states that they want to ban the practice.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.