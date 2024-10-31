Altria Set to Cut $600 Million of Costs, Reaffirms Outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Altria Group Inc. kicked off a plan to cut at least $600 million of costs over the next five years as the tobacco group maintained its outlook for the year.

The maker of Marlboro cigarettes said Thursday that its new ‘Optimize & Accelerate” initiative aims to increase the group’s speed and operational efficiency with cost savings invested back into the business.

Altria still expects to deliver adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $5.07 to $5.15 this year, as it reported third-quarter sales that met Wall Street’s estimates.

Revenue, excluding excise taxes, was $5.34 billion during the period, which is in line with the average analysts estimate compiled by Bloomberg. Earnings per share slightly beat expectations, coming in at $1.38 versus forecasts of $1.35.

The shares edged higher in early New York trading. The stock is up 25% this year through Wednesday’s close, surpassing the S&P 500 Index.

