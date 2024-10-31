BNP Paribas Gets Boost From Trading as Lending Headwinds Linger

A sign on the exterior of a BNP Paribas SA bank branch in Paris, France, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. BNP Paribas SA is in exclusive talks with Axa SA to buy the insurers asset management unit for 5.1 billion ($5.5 billion), a move that will create one of Europes largest money managers. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA leaned on its investment banking and asset management units to lift results in the third quarter, as the lending business continued to be plagued by headwinds.

Income from equities trading rose 13% from a year earlier and fixed-income gained 12%, with the former trailing analysts estimates while the latter beat. The performance helped push net income for the group 7.8% higher, largely in line with expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe has used excess cash to strengthen equities trading in recent years, taking over businesses and client relationships that rivals including Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse were shedding. With the two trading businesses roughly balanced, he’s now building up the smallest of BNP’s three operating units, the insurance and asset management arm.

In his biggest purchase as CEO, Bonnafe in August agreed to buy Axa SA’s asset management unit to create one of Europe’s largest money managers. The proposed €5.1 billion ($5.5 billion) deal would allow Bonnafe to challenge Europe’s No. 1 asset manager, Amundi SA.

Even before the takeover closes, which is expected in the middle of next year, income from asset management rose 7.9% in the third quarter, with new money inflows pushing up assets under management. Wealth management, another business Bonnafe is trying to expand with bolt-on purchases such as HSBC Holdings Plc’s private banking operations in Germany, saw revenue decline slightly.

A bigger soft spot was the Commercial, Personal Banking & Services unit, which houses the retail operations and specialized businesses such as car leasing. Revenue at the unit declined 2.6%, with BNP pointing to a “normalization of used-car prices” as one negative impact.

Other headwinds included wrong-way inflation hedges, a flight of Belgian deposits into government bonds, and the European Central Bank’s decision to no longer remunerate mandatory reserves. Those factors prompted BNP in February to scale back some of its targets. Their impact, however, has been tapering off, with the third quarter seeing a hit of just €63 million, less than half what it was in the prior period.

Still, the challenges at BNP’s biggest unit by revenue have weighed on the stock. The shares are up 4.7% this year, trailing the broader European finance industry.

BNP confirmed its targets for the full year, including a pledge to raise profit to more than €11.2 billion. It said it will update its mid-term outlook when it publishes full-year results, to take “into account the redeployment of capital.”

