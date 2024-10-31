Cigna Profits Top Analyst Estimates on Evernorth Growth

The Cigna Group headquarters on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Bloomfield, Connecticut. The Cigna Group is scheduled to release earnings figures on November 2. Photographer: Joe Buglewicz/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Cigna Group reported third-quarter earnings that exceeded Wall Street expectations and affirmed its outlook for the year.

Adjusted earnings were $7.51 a share, above the average analyst estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Revenue also came in ahead of estimates, driven by new clients and growth in Cigna’s specialty pharmacy, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The results exclude a $1 billion non-cash investment loss related to VillageMD, the clinic business majority-owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Cigna shares rose 1.7% in trading before US markets opened.

The majority of Cigna’s revenue and profit come from its Evernorth division, which includes pharmacy benefits and other services. Growing adoption of lower-cost alternatives to AbbVie Inc.’s blockbuster drug Humira boosted profits, the company said.

Cigna has averted some of the pressures buffeting its largest competitors. The company is exiting the private Medicare Advantage health plan business, where rising costs and stricter federal payment rules have dragged on earnings at rivals UnitedHealth Group Inc. and CVS Health Corp. In Cigna’s health insurance unit, a key gauge of medical expenses was in line with expectations.

Bloomberg News reported this month that Cigna revived informal merger talks with Humana Inc. after discussions fell apart last year. Cigna shares have gained 4.5% this year through Wednesday’s close.

