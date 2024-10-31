Danske Bank Raises Guidance After Cost Cuts and Lower Writedowns

The headquarters of Danske Bank A/S stands in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Danske Bank A/S Chief Executive Officer Thomas Borgen will step down amid allegations his bank was at the center of a major European money laundering scandal with as much as $234 billion flowing through a tiny unit in Estonia. Photographer: Freya Ingrid Morales/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S, the largest lender in Denmark, raised its full-year guidance to reflect lower operating expenses and smaller impairment charges.

The Copenhagen-based bank on Thursday said net income for 2024 is expected to come in between 22.5 billion kroner to 23.5 billion kroner ($3.3 billion to $3.4 billion). The upgraded forecast exceeded the average analyst estimate of 22 billion kroner.

The new outlook reflects “continually strong credit quality and reversals of impairment charges,” the bank said in a statement.

The lender’s profitability has soared in recent years after resolving a money laundering scandal that cost it more than 16 billion kroner in settlements with US authorities and clients. The final case related to the suspicious money flows through its former Estonian branch was settled in September, ending a seven-year ordeal which led to the ouster of top officials and a customer exodus.

Earlier this year Danske started its first share-buyback program in six years, and said it intends to distribute 5.5 billion kroner in the fourth quarter after exiting its Norwegian retail banking business. Additionally, Danske has pledged more than 50 billion kroner in dividends by 2026.

Danske had previously guided for net income of 21 billion kroner to 23 billion kroner this year. Operating expenses for the full year will be around 25.8 billion kroner, down from a range of 26 billion kroner to 26.5 billion kroner previously, the bank said in a statement.

The bank reported third-quarter net interest income of 9.17 billion kroner, missing expectations from analysts, who had noted ahead of the earnings statement that the lender is likely to feel pressure from falling interest rates. The Danish central bank has cut borrowing costs three times this year in line with the European Central Bank, leaving its key interest rate at 2.85%.

Danske Bank’s shares are up 8.7% so far this year.

