ING Announces €2 Billion Share Buyback Profit Beats Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV unveiled a €2 billion ($2.2 billion) stock buyback as the lender’s profit beat estimates.

The Netherlands’ largest lender on Thursday reported net income of €1.88 billion in the third quarter, exceeding the average analyst estimate of €1.69 billion.

ING, like many of its European counterparts, has built up excess capital due to the boost it received from higher interest rates in recent years. The bank has vowed to keep making payouts to shareholders as it seeks to reduce the cushion it has on top of its regulatory requirements.

The Dutch lender also announced a cash dividend of €500 million and raised the full-year revenue outlook to more than €22.5 billion, from over €22 billion previously.

The Amsterdam-headquartered bank has bought back €9.8 billion worth of its stock over the past three years, including a €2.5 billion program it completed earlier this month.

Banks have sought to diversify their income as the European Central Bank kicked off rate cuts this year, with many relying on fees to supplant revenue from lending.

ING has set a target of reaching €5 billion in fee income in 2027. It rose 11% in the third quarter.

“We see demand from retail customers on mortgages remaining strong, wholesale banking is a little bit more volatile,” Chief Financial Officer Tanate Phutrakul said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

“We have a bit of growth this quarter but the macro picture is somewhat more uncertain and the impact of a long period of high inflation has some effect on the growth prospect in the wholesale bank,” he said.

Meanwhile, interest-rate cuts are taking a toll on the bank’s earnings. Net interest income, or the difference between what it gets on loans and pays for deposits, slipped 8.4%, the lender said.

“We are confident in managing the balance sheet through different rate cycles that we are expected to see in the next 12 months or so,” Phutrakul said.

ING seeks to cut its common equity Tier 1 ratio — a regulatory metric of capital strength — to about 12.5% by 2025. The ratio came in at 14.3% at the end of September.

