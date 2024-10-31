ING CFO Says He Looks at M&A But Hasn’t Found Right Target Yet

(Bloomberg) -- ING Groep NV is open to making acquisitions but has yet to come across a target that’s worth the money, Chief Financial Officer Tanate Phutrakul said Thursday.

“We’re always looking at M&A situations that would accelerate the growth of our franchise” and boost profitability, Phutrakul said on Bloomberg TV. “We have looked from time to time, but we just haven’t found anything that meets our strict M&A criteria as of yet.”

The lender’s “go-to strategy” is growth that doesn’t rely on deals, Phutrakul said.

European banking consolidation is set to get a boost as Italy-based UniCredit SpA is considering an acquisition of Germany’s Commerzbank AG while Spanish lender BBVA has made a hostile offer for domestic rival Banco Sabadell. If any of those two deals were to happen, it would end over a decade in which few if any large-scale transactions have taken place across the region’s industry.

The comments from Phutrakul follow remarks from his counterpart at Deutsche Bank AG, James von Moltke, who said last week that domestic takeovers are an option for the German lender. The time for such deals isn’t yet right for Deutsche Bank, von Moltke also said.

ING previously lined up advisers to explore a potential takeover of Commerzbank, Bloomberg reported in 2019. The move came after formal talks between the German lender and Deutsche Bank had fallen apart a few months earlier.

