Intesa Lifts 2025 Profit Goal as Fee, Hedging Strategy Pays Off

(Bloomberg) -- Intesa Sanpaolo SpA lifted its profit guidance for next year, as higher revenue and lower provisions for bad loans helped Italy’s biggest bank post profit that beat analyst estimates.

Net income in the three months through September jumped 26% to €2.40 billion ($2.6 billion). The Milan-based lender sees profit in 2025 at about €9 billion, up from the more than €8.5 billion previously expected, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Carlo Messina is counting on higher fees and commissions from insurance, asset and wealth management, along with hedges put in place to protect against declining rates, to boost the bank’s revenue.

Total revenue in the quarter rose 6.4% to €6.8 billion, boosted by higher income from fees, lending and trading. Intesa also raised its guidance for full year net interest income.

