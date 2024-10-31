Macquarie Profit Misses Estimates as Market Unit Takes Hit

Signage for Macquarie Group Ltd. outside the company's headquarters in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Macquarie Group is scheduled to report its half-year earnings results on May 3.

(Bloomberg) -- Macquarie Group Ltd. profit fell short of analyst estimates as trading activity waned in its core commodities and global markets business.

Net income for the six months to Sept. 30 rose to A$1.61 billion ($1.06 billion), from A$1.42 billion a year earlier, according to a statement Friday. That missed the A$1.74 billion average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

“Macquarie remains well-positioned to deliver superior performance in the medium term with its diverse business mix,” Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake said in the statement.

Shares in the Sydney-based firm hit an all-time high last week. Investors have tempered profit expectations from the bank over the last year and Wikramanayake has maintained that business would tick back up over time as energy trading grows and dealmaking recovers in line with US banks.

The major Wall Street banks posted strong earnings for the quarter ending in September, mostly on account of a rise in markets business activity and higher investment-banking fees.

Macquarie, meanwhile, has been losing the tailwinds that helped it reap record profit across a number of its flagship units. In recent years, it benefited from a unique combination of energy shocks that buoyed its commodities trading business and a spree of dealmaking that fed its investment-banking arm.

