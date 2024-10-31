Mastercard’s Earnings Top Estimates as Consumers Keep Spending

Mastercard logo is seen at Singapore Fintech Festival, in Singapore, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Photographer: Lionel Ng/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. reported profit that beat analysts’ estimates, helped by a boost in cross-border transactions.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.89 in the third quarter, topping analyst predictions for $3.73. Global purchase volume climbed 11% from a year earlier on a local-currency basis to $2.058 trillion, surpassing analyst forecasts of $2.054 trillion.

“These results reflect healthy consumer spending and ongoing solid demand for our value-added services and solutions,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Miebach said in a statement Wednesday.

Shares of the company rose 1.2% to $520 at 8:16 a.m. in early New York trading. They gained 20% this year through Wednesday.

Mastercard’s results show consumers are continuing to spend as interest rates begin to fall and inflation comes down further. Visa Inc., the world’s biggest payments network, this week posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations as cross-border transactions increase. At Mastercard, cross-border volume on a local-currency basis gained 17%.

Mastercard, based in Purchase, New York, said it expects net revenue to climb by a percentage in the low teens this quarter.

Mastercard announced plans to cut 3% of its staff worldwide in August, as it undertakes a reorganization aimed at focusing on growth areas. The company said on Thursday that it took a pretax charge of $190 million as part of that plan.

In June, a federal judge rejected a $30 billion deal brokered by Mastercard and Visa with US merchants, shutting down an attempt to settle longstanding litigation over credit-card swipe fees. In the third quarter, Mastercard recorded a $176 million provision for litigation.

