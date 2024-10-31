Peloton Taps Ford Executive as CEO to Lead Turnaround Effort

(Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. named Ford Motor Co. executive Peter Stern as its next chief executive officer, entrusting him to lead a turnaround of the long-struggling fitness company.

Stern — who is currently president of Ford Integrated Services and previously served as a vice president for Apple Inc. — will join Jan. 1, the company said Thursday. Peloton also delivered its latest financial report, saying that revenue would be $640 million to $660 million in the second fiscal quarter. The midpoint of that range would be down 13% from a year earlier and below the $663.5 million that analysts had projected.

Peloton, which thrived during pandemic lockdowns, has been mired in a deep slump over the past three years. Tech veteran Barry McCarthy was hired in early 2022 to turn around the business — best known for its stationary bikes and online classes — but stepped down earlier this year. Board Chair Karen Boone and director Chris Bruzzo had been serving as interim co-CEOs while Peloton sought its new leader.

The company’s shares jumped 9% in premarket trading on Thursday to $7.20.

Ford had hired Stern last year to run a newly created technology-focused division focused on harnessing the growth in car software services, such as its hands-free driving feature. Under Stern’s leadership, the automaker said it hoped to create a continuing revenue stream from software services that will smooth out the boom-and-bust cycles in the car business.

Stern was among a number of ex-Apple executives to shift to the auto industry. At Ford, he joined Doug Field, who was hired in 2021 as the automaker’s chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer. General Motors Co. hired Mike Abbott, former vice president of engineering for Apple’s Cloud Services division, to start a new software unit.

At Apple, Stern’s role as vice president of services was split between a number of other VPs.

As part of its earnings, Peloton projected second-quarter subscriber numbers that were below analyst estimates, though its outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was slightly better than anticipated — a sign that cost cuts may be bearing fruit. Peloton pointed to improvements in free cash flow.

“We’re achieving our cost savings targets faster than we expected as a result of strong execution,” the New York-based company said.

For the full year ending next June, Peloton forecast revenue of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, the midpoint of which is down 9% from a year earlier. Analysts estimated $2.46 billion. The company expects its connected fitness subscribers to fall 9% at the midpoint of its range to about 2.72 million. Analysts were anticipating 2.81 million.

Ebitda was also the bright spot in the full-year forecast. The midpoint of Peloton’s range is $265 million, well above the $232.4 million analysts had targeted.

In the first quarter, earnings amounted to $115.8 million by that measure. Analysts were predicting $56.6 million. Though revenue fell 2% to $586 million from a year earlier, that was better than the $573 million analysts were predicting.

