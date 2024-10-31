Police Investigate Gunfire at GFL Environmental Site in Toronto

(Bloomberg) -- Police in Toronto are investigating shots fired at the offices of GFL Environmental Inc., the latest in a string of reports of gunfire targeting the waste management firm’s operations or personnel in the city.

Police responded to a shooting call in the northern part of Toronto early Thursday morning, finding evidence of gunfire along with broken windows and damage. There were no reported injuries, according to a Toronto Police Service post on social media platform X.

Dan Gagnier, an outside spokesperson for the Vaughan, Ontario-based company, declined to comment, citing an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

GFL Environmental’s office at 3668 Weston Road in Toronto showed what appeared to be bullet holes around the front door when a Bloomberg News reporter visited Thursday afternoon. Workers were beginning to repair the damage.

The shooting comes after reports earlier this month of shots fired at the home of Patrick Dovigi, GFL’s founder and chief executive officer, as well as the home of a consultant working for the group, according to the Globe and Mail.

The Canadian newspaper also reported that police are investigating fires from this summer at three Ontario locations tied to GFL Environmental and a sister company as potential arson.

GFL became one of North America’s largest waste management companies in recent years by rapidly acquiring rivals in the US and Canada. But the debt used to finance that growth has weighed on its balance sheet, prompting the company to begin selling off less profitable businesses this year.

