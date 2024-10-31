Sabadell Beats on Profit Amid Push to Avert BBVA Takeover

Signage at a Banco Sabadell SA bank branch in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday, Oct 26, 2024. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) has been immersed in a fight to acquire Banco Sabadell SA since April, with prospective dividends playing a central role. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Banco Sabadell SA’s profit beat estimates in the third quarter, providing tailwind as the lender seeks to avoid a takeover by rival BBVA SA.

Net income was €503 million ($546 million) in the three months through September, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with an analyst estimate of €454 million.

Chief Executive Officer Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno is facing an acquisition proposal from BBVA that he has rejected as too low. Gonzalez-Bueno has instead promised to return more money to shareholders, previously lifting the payout target for this year and next to €2.9 billion from €2.4 billion, in a bid to convince investors they will be better off if his lender remains independent.

Spain’s competition authority CNMC said Wednesday it will hand down a verdict within weeks on whether the proposed takeover would raise competition concerns. The agency’s approval is necessary before BBVA can ask Sabadell’s shareholders to decide on its offer.

